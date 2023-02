ChatGPT im Interview: Was ist ChatGPT und warum ist es in aller Munde?

“People use ChatGPT for a variety of reasons, including:

1. Conversational AI: ChatGPT can be used to build conversational AI applications, such as chatbots for customer service, virtual assistants, and more.

2. Text generation: ChatGPT can generate text, such as creative writing, summaries, headlines, and more, which can be useful for content creation, research, and more.

3. Language analysis: ChatGPT can be used to analyze and understand language, such as sentiment analysis, summarization, and more.

4. Fun and entertainment: ChatGPT can be used for entertainment purposes, such as having a conversation with the model or asking it to generate jokes and humor.

Overall, ChatGPT is a flexible tool that can be used for a wide range of applications, and its ability to understand and generate human-like text makes it a valuable asset for many industries and individuals.”